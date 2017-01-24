Abbots Cross ‘jingles all the way’ for NI Children’s Hospice

Pupils and staff of Abbots Cross Primary School, Newtownabbey, proudly handed over a cheque for £900 to a representative of the Northern Ireland Childrens’ Hospice on Wednesday, January 18, during their morning assembly.

This money, which was collected from Abbots Cross school’s ‘Jingle Jar’ collection, will go towards the support of Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice which provides palliative care and end of life support for children and young people with a life threatening diagnosis.

Photographed here taking part in the cheque presentation are - Kathryn McClean, Catherine O’Hara, Harriet Moore, Madison Taylor and Emily Bassett.

(Photograph kindly submitted for publication).