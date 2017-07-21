Acclaimed Newtownabbey act confirmed for Sunflower Fest

An internationally acclaimed DJ and production duo from Newtownabbey whose music has taken them to gigs around the globe from London and New York to Ibiza and Dubai have been announced as part of the full line-up for Sunflowerfest.

Newtownabbey’s Ubblahkan are to perform at the Festival scheduled to take over Tubby’s Farm, Hillsborough, from Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.

Ubblahkan will take to the stage amidst a line-up highlighted by Irish comedy-rap duo Rubberbandits, acclaimed Derry-born

singer-songwriter Ryan Vail, fan favourites King Kong Company, and more.

Sunflowerfest is known for its massive contributions to the local music and arts scene in Northern Ireland and its local impact was recently recognised when the festival was shortlisted for the Best Event or Festival Experience category at this year’s NI Tourism Awards.

Commenting on the local act’s role in this year’s line-up festival organiser Michael Magowan said, “I have no doubt that Ubblahkan will contribute to the energetic, diverse and innovative vibe Sunflowerfest is known for. I am looking forward to their performance, which will put them in front of hundreds of music enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland and further afield and hope that this appearance will be one of many more successful gigs in the group’s future.”

The festival maintains its strong links with music communities abroad by welcoming new Dublin noisemakers Farah Elle and Damola, and Glasgow pop-rockers Single By Sunday. Disco masters Le Galaxie as well as local-favourites Malojian and Reading & Leed’s regulars R51 will also bring their explosive sound to the event.

Vanessa Magowan said the festival was borne out of their own sons’ musical pursuits at young ages. The husband and wife duo have developed the festival to be a family-friendly force in the local music and arts community.

“Sunflowerfest began as a small-scale fundraiser to help our son raise money for a school project,” said Vanessa.

“Over the years, the festival continued to grow until we made the decision to open to a wider public and host it on our picturesque farm in Hillsborough.”

Guests can also look forward to festival highlights including a buzzing KidsZone which will include a jam-packed programme of activities fitting with the festival theme including charity partners RSPB and The Eden Project Communities, which will help to deliver science projects, educational workshops and interactive arts for kids and parents.

To find out more visit www.sunflowerfest.co.uk.