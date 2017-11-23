Action Cancer fundraiser at Christmas Market

Members from weight loss group We Slim Together will be playing their part for the community this Christmas, as they set out to raise vital funds for Action Cancer.
The supportive community group will be fundraising at Randalstown Christmas Market on November 25 from 10am.
We Slim Together has chosen Action Cancer as the beneficiary of their efforts due to the impact the charity has had on so many of their members’ lives.
