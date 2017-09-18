Antrim Art Club ready to start new season

The Antrim Art Club new term begins on Monday, September 25, at 7.30pm in Parkhall Integrated College Artroom, Steeple Road Antrim, and would welcome new artists.

Membership is £20 per annum and the first meeting will feature a demonstration. There will be painting mornings in October, November and December.

Members of Antrim Art Club (AAC) Committee includuing President Mrs R Holland VP. Mr J Taylor Treasurer Mr D Crookes, Secretary Mrs C Fleming

AAC began in 1951 and has been promoting health and well being in the community for the last 65 years through the tranquility of painting.

The Club has gone from strength to strength over the years with member artists supporting the monthly meetings and exhibitions and support forthcoming from Council, local businesses and the community.

To find out more about the Club view their Facebook page which is kept up to date with all their events and activities including details of their new term which begins on September 25.

AAC painting at Greenmount Open Weekend with Manager Alan McIlveen looking at the paintings in the gallery

Mr and Mrs TK Thakkur and family enjoy chatting to ACC artists at the Greenmount Open Weekend.