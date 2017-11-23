Search

Antrim gets switched on to Christmas

One of the highlights of the Antrim Christmas lights switch on was the special childrens prize draw from which John McCallin emerged the first prize winner. (Submitted Pictures).
Antrim Town was the place to be on November 17 from 5.30pm as the Christmas lights switch on ceremony, organised in conjunction with Castle Mall, got the yuletide season underway with festive fun and entertainment.

The action kicked off in Market Square with musical entertainment hosted by Sonya Mac from Q Radio followed by a visit from Santa who will made his grand entrance with his Christmas friends at 7pm.

Second in the children's draw at the Antrim Christmas Lights event was Cole Laughlin.

One of the highlights was the special children’s prize draw.

A spectacular fireworks display at 7.30pm rounded off a perfect festive evening.

Lisa Gifford receives third prize in the Christmas draw held during the Festive Lights switch on in Antrim. Included is the Mayor.

