Antrim gets switched on to Christmas

Antrim Town was the place to be on November 17 from 5.30pm as the Christmas lights switch on ceremony, organised in conjunction with Castle Mall, got the yuletide season underway with festive fun and entertainment.

The action kicked off in Market Square with musical entertainment hosted by Sonya Mac from Q Radio followed by a visit from Santa who will made his grand entrance with his Christmas friends at 7pm.

Second in the children's draw at the Antrim Christmas Lights event was Cole Laughlin.

One of the highlights was the special children’s prize draw.

A spectacular fireworks display at 7.30pm rounded off a perfect festive evening.