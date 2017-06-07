Antrim school in a league of their own

St Comgall’s Primary School scored their way to victory at the recent Primary Schools’ football league held at Antrim’s Allen Park.

During the last year, over 175 children, both boys and girls from 11 primary schools throughout the Antrim & Newtownabbey orough took part in this new primary schools’ football league.

The Borough Council’s, Every Body Active Football Coach, Samuel McIlveen, who initiated the league, said: “I have been training the primary schools in the area over the past year, developing key skills to introduce football to both boys and girls, some of whom have never experienced the sport and to raise the profile of football in the area.”

Schools came together once a month to play a series of matches with scores being totalled up over the course of the year. The Mayor, Councillor John Scott presented the cup to the overall winning team and named Shea McAuley, St Comgall’s Primary school, Antrim, ‘the player of the tournament’, describing him as “a fantastic player and a star of the future”.