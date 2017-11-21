Ashgrove pupils raise funds for displaced children

Principal of Ashgrove Primary Mr Smith, Pastor Timothy Hair and P7 pupils (pictured) have handed over a cheque to David Thomas from Christian Aid.
Ashgrove Primary raised money to help children who are displaced from their home and held a special harvest assembly, at which the funds were handed over, telling the story of Joseph and how Christian Aid help displaced families around the world.
(Photograph kindly submitted).
