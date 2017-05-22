Author visits schools to help pupils ‘find the fun’ in reading

Pupils at two Newtownabbey Primary schools were given lessons on how ‘to find the fun’ in reading recently from award winning author and illustrator Steven Lenton when he visited schools in Northern Ireland for the first time as part of the BookTrust author tour.

Meeting with primary children at Whiteabbey PS and Kings Park PS in Newtownabbey on May 11, Steven held interactive workshops for primary four pupils in the schools. As well as reading excerpts from his books and teaching the children to draw, students were also given a personally signed copy of Steven’s book Let’s Find Fred, whilst the school also received additional copies for their library.

Steven is working with BookTrust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity to help inspire a love of reading in children.

Illustrator of the best-selling Shifty McGifty & Slippery Sam picture book series, Steven is also well known for his work with Frank Cottrell Boyce. His first self-penned picture book Princess Daisy and the Dragon (and the Nincompoop Knights) published by Nosy Crow is out now.

Mr Hanvey, P4 teacher at Whiteabbey primary school said of his visit: “The pupils were very engaged throughout and loved meeting a real-life author and illustrator. Steven’s workshop was excellent and the children had a fantastic experience.

Describing his experience of the day, Caleb, a P4 pupil at Whiteabbey school, said: “It was phenomenal! I loved the story and drawing pandas with Steven. I would give it 10 out of 10.”

Damian Smyth, Head of Literature and Drama, Arts Council NI, said: “ Steven’s workshops have been a great success - inspiring the children to start thinking about telling their own stories.”