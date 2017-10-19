Awards time for C.E. Juniors

The annual East Antrim Junior Christian Endeavour Fun Day was honoured this year by the attendnce of Irish CE President Mark Crawford who presented a numbe of awards to Magheranorne Juniors.

The event, held in First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church, was attended by 35 children and their leaders from the four different Societies of Ballyhenry, Magheramorne, Carnmoney and First Carrick Presbyterian.

Pictured at the East Antrim Christian Endeavour Fun Day.

Mrs Lynda Anderson extended a warm welcome to everyone and then it was straight into the fun and games which included crafts a story/quiz, relay races, Jenga quiz, parachute games and making harvest stained glass windows. The Fun Day also featured a CE Stall which proved popular with all ages.

Speaking to the gathering, Irish Christian Endeavour President Mark Crawford gave a very clear message to the children reminding them of how Jesus loves and cares for them all and how it is important to stay close to God through reading the Bible and praying.

His address wasbased on his Presidential theme, “Building strong foundations”.

Mr Crawford concluded by presenting a number of awards to Magheramorne Juniors. These included the Fred Cuming Memorial Cup for Drama.

Caroline Edgar, Assistant Junior CE Convener for Ireland & Mrs Belinda Gage taking a well earned break at the East Antrim Fun Day.

Irish CE National Award certificates were also presented as follows:

Bronze - Jack Baxter, Josh Baxter, Paige McCaughey and Louise Semple.

Silver - Hannah Wylie, Emily Loughridge and Johnny O’Dornan.

Magheramorne Convention Competition winners included: Bookmark - Under 8 - first, Samuel Nelson.

Girls from Ballyhenry with Mrs Margaret Houston & Mrs Pearl Warnock at the CE Fun Day in East Antrim.

Bookmark - Nine and 10 years - first, Ellen Robinson; second, Samuel Wylie; third, Holly Adrain.