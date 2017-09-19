Awards will recognise top social workers

Do you know a social worker who you feel should be recognised and rewarded for their efforts in the field?

The Social Work Awards, which are in their sixth year do just that and highlight the positive impact of the profession on individuals, families and communities.

Nominations for the Social Work Awards 2018 are now open until October 25.

This year the event will be hosted by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and shortlisted finalists will be invited to a celebratory lunch at Galgorm Manor, Ballymena on March 9.

Nominations for the awards, which include nine award categories, are invited from any social work agency or social worker(s) in the statutory, voluntary, private, education and training sectors. Service users, carers or employers who are nominating a team or individual will have the opportunity to acknowledge the positive contribution social workers have made for them. Their social worker will be happy to advise them about the process.

Speaking at the official launch of the application process, Marie Roulston, Executive Director of Social Work for the Northern Trust, said: “These Awards provide an opportunity for the wider public to become more aware of how Social Work makes a positive difference to people and communities across Northern Ireland.”

Fionnuala McAndrew, Director of Social Care and Children, Health and Social Care Board, who launched the awards, said she was looking forward to seeing many inspiring entries over coming weeks. Entry forms are now available on the NISCC website on www.niscc.info.