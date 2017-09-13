Bags of jobs information at two-day Abbey Centre event

The Department for Communities Jobs and Benefits office Newtownabbey, in partnership with the Abbey Centre and surrounding businesses, is hosting information days at the Abbey Centre on Thursday and Friday, September 21 and 22. from 10am to 4pm.

The event is aimed at anyone of working age who is looking for work, thinking of getting back to work or requires additional help to move towards work.

Available on the day will be staff from the Newtownabbey JBo Frontline Services, Employment Services, Preparation for Work and Improving Benefit uptake Teams.

Supporting organisations include Bryson Futureskills, Disability Action, PeoplePlus NI, Ashton Community Trust, Citizen’s Advice, Advice NI, Go On NI, Libraries Northern Ireland, USEL, NOW Princes Trust and Network Personnel.

Jobs and Benefit staff will be promoting vacancies currently available through www.jobcentreonline.com

They will also be publicising any vacancies local retailers and businesses have, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

Anyone with an interest in a new job, training, upskilling or finding out what opportunities are out there is encouraged to go along.