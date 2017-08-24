Ballyclare dog owner in running to win Sleepiest Pet competition

A Ballyclare resident is in the running to win a UK wide competition to find the ‘Sleepiest Pet’.

Debbie Smallwood, a sales assistant from Ballyclare entered the competition launched by online company. Time 4 Sleep, by submitting a pic of her pets.

Debbie said: “Rosie is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Molly is the chocolate Labrador. Molly only has to lie down, especially after her walk, and Rosie just climbs on top of her and falls asleep!

“We used to keep two dog beds for them for night time, but they just use the one.”

Snoozy pets have stolen the hearts of the nation, as photos flood in for Time 4 Sleep’s Sleepiest Pets competition which is encouraging Brits to submit photos of their furry companions, fast asleep in unexpected positions or locations, in a bid to find the UK’s sleepiest pet.

Jonathan Warren, Director at Time 4 Sleep, said: “A recent study we conducted revealed that 37% of Brits regularly let their pet sleep in or on their bed. In light of this, we thought it would be interesting to ask people to send in photos of their pets, whether this is in their bed, or in much more funny, mischievous places.

“We’ve been inundated with entries already and can’t wait to see many more! It’s going to be tough choosing a winner; it seems household pets love to snooze and owners love to take snaps!”

The nationwide competition will draw to a close this month, and the lucky winner will receive a £75 Amazon voucher to spend on their pet.

If you think your snoozy pet is cute then submit your photo to be in with a chance of winning to https://www.time4sleep.co.uk/blog/sleepiest-pets-competition/