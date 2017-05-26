Ballyclare Family Focus agm

Ballyclare Family Focus is holding this year’s annual general meeting in Foundry House, Doagh Rd., Ballyclare, on May 30 at 7.30pm.
Guest speaker will be Ricky Mehaffey.
All are welcome.
