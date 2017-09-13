Bat Nights project flying high with ‘Green People’ funding

Bat Nights live tour, a Larne-based community wildlife project, has been selected to receive £1,000 after applying for funding from organic skin and haircare brand Green People.

In celebration of its 20th year of driving positive change in the beauty world, Green People launched a national campaign – ‘Change the World in 20 Ways’ – where individuals and groups across the UK were invited to apply for £1,000 to put towards projects to make a difference in their local communities.

The Bat Nights project was started by Nicholas Davis in recognition of bats being one of the most significant and heavily protected species in the UK and Europe, largely due to habitat loss in the recent past.

In the UK, some bats are ‘indicator species’ which means changes to their populations can indicate changes in aspects of broader biodiversity, for example insect populations or when habitats are destroyed or poorly managed.

Nicholas Davis, who founded Bat Nights tours, said: “I’m thrilled to have been awarded £1,000 to put towards buying equipment for summer Bat Nights tours across sites in Larne and nearby Carnfunnock Country Park. Bats are fascinating creatures – their pest-controlling role is often underrated and it’s really important that we are aware of our impact on wildlife and habitats in general. My aim is to get more people interested in nature by creating inclusive events and unique activities in the local area to put our town on the map. If this is successful we plan on creating more wildlife based projects.”