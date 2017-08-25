‘Beat the Street’ is back and bigger

Beat the Street – the hugely popular physical activity initiative that had more than 300,000 walking and cycling in 2016 – is set to return to East Antrim this September and is bigger than ever.

Once again, for seven weeks from Wednesday 13 September, Beat the Street will transform a number of cities and towns in Northern Ireland including Newtownabbey into an interactive game with local people rewarded with points and prizes for getting moving across their community.

More than 370 beeping and flashing sensors called Beat Boxes will be dotted across the area which people can tap with cards to track their journey.

In doing so, they will receive points and win prizes either for their chosen school, community group or as individuals.

Beat the Street is being brought to Northern Ireland by the National Charity Partnership, a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco who are working together to help millions of people improve their health through physical activity and health eating programmes.

In 2016, the seven-week game saw more than 30,000 local people from Belfast, Lisburn, Newtownabbey and Holywood join in with Beat the Street, walking and cycling 157,000 miles – more than 30 times the length of The Great Wall of China. People living, working or going to school in NorthernIreland are being challenged to beat last year’s distance and go even further in 2017.

You can follow Beat the Street Northern Ireland on Facebook or on Twitter (@BTS_NI) to find out more about the game.