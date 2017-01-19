Belfast Roller Derby looking for new members

Belfast Roller Derby (BRD) are seeking new recruits to fill their ranks on Sunday, January 22.

Training takes place from 3.15pm-5.15pm in the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey and membership is open to anyone over 18 of any fitness level and ability.

Inexperienced skaters will be taught how to skate in a welcoming, positive environment and equipment can be borrowed on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to skaters, BRD is also searching for Referees and Non-Skating Officials. All training is provided.

To find out more, contact info@belfastrollerderby.co.uk or visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/226955101065175/

Belfast Roller Derby was founded in 2010 as the first Roller Derby league in Northern Ireland. The league became a full member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association in December 2014 and has had numerous members represent Team Ireland at an international level, including at the 2014 Women’s World Cup.