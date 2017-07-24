Big turnout of livestock at Antrim Show

This year’s Antrim Show attracted a tremendous turnout of livestock with over 300 cattle entered for the various classes. The highlight of the day was the final of the McLarnon’s Dairy Cow of the Year event with the Championship awarded to the Ayrshire 4th calver Sandyford Honest Blizzard EX94(2).

Owned by the Hunter family, from Crumlin in Co Antrim, she has given 10,500L of milk at 4.5% butterfat and 3.4% protein since calving last October.

Jack and Ann Morrison with their British Blue reserve champion at the Randox Antrim Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Championship Reserve was awarded to the McLean family, from Bushmills, with their eye catching Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose.

This year’s Antrim Show was also marked by a visit form the UK’s agriculture minister Michael Gove MP.

Ayrshire exhibitor Julie Weatherup from Carrickfergus. Picture: Julie Hazelton

English judge Jenny Daw chats to Robert Wallace, vice chairman of the Randox Antrim Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton