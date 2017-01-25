Birthday girl Maureen celebrates being 90 years young

Congratulations to Maureen Russell who celebrated her 90th birthday on January 21 with a party in Whiteabbey British Legion where she was presented with this beautiful bouquet to mark the occasion by its Chairman surrounded by family, friends and former colleagues.

Wife of the late Billy Russell, Maureen is mother to Joyce, Wilma and Ken and has eight grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Having lived in Rathcoole for 42 years she now lives in Monkstown where she is a member of the over 50’s Club and still enjoys a turn around the dance floor.

In her younger years, Maureen worked as a cook in the ATS stationed in Moira, worked in STC Monkstown and the Royal Ulster Rifles Club. (Photograph kindly submitted).