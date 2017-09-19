Breakfast clubs can get funds boost

Schools in East Antrim have the chance to win £1,000 for their pre-school club by entering the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

Any school with a breakfast club can enter the awards. One club from each region of the UK will win £1,000 for its club and a Grand Winner will receive a breakfast club makeover worth up to £5,000.

Winners will also be invited to attend an awards ceremony in The Houses of Parliament.

Breakfast Clubs provide many benefits; from improved attendance and attainment to tackling hunger in the morning and providing pre-school care and the awards champion the people and activities that make breakfast clubs fantastic – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

A specialist panel of judges will hand-pick the entries and the winners will be announced on October 30.

Entries close on October 2.

Many schools fund their breakfast club through the school budget but, according to teachers, cuts in school funding is making this more challenging. In the report commissioned by Kellogg’s titled ‘The future of school breakfast clubs: a funding crisis in the UK’, 43 per cent of teachers said their breakfast club could face closure in the next three years.

Kellogg’s managing director Dave Lawlor, said: “The challenge for schools, government and partners in private and third sectors is to ensure that we help to sustain as many breakfast clubs as possible in the future.”

To find out more or to submit a Breakfast Club Awards entry, visit: www.BreakfastClubAwards.co.uk