Careers advice events at CAFRE

Are you interested in a career in the expandin agri-food and land-based sector?

If so, then you may be interested in finding out more by attending one of a number of advice events at the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

CAFRE offers a range of courses in Horticulture, Equine, Food and Agriculture as well as Floristry, Land-based Technology and Veterinary Nursing. You can study either full time, part-time or through work based programmes.

To coincide with the release of GCSE results, CAFRE will be hosting Careers Advice Events at each of its three campus locations.

Greenmount Campus at Antrim is well known for its courses in Horticulture, Floristry, Land-based Engineering, Veterinary Nursing and Agriculture and anyone from East Antrim interested in those subjects is welcome to attend the Careers Advice Evening on Thursday, August 24, at 7pm.

A similar evening will be held at 7pm on the same date at Enniskillen Campus, which offers a wide range of equine courses, where there will be information available on Equine, Farriery and work-based Agriculture programmes.

Also on August 24, from 3-8pm, an advice event on courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design & Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise, will be held at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Anyone seeking further information can call 0800 028 4291, visit www.cafre.ac.uk, email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or find the college on Facebook: Discover CAFRE.