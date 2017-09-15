Carrick girl (7) in running to be crowned Cutest Kid Miss UK

A Carrickfergus girl is in the running to be crowned ‘Cutest Kid Miss UK’ after winning the Petite Miss Northern Ireland title.

Aaliyah Wilson will represent Northern Ireland in the UK cutest kids competition which will be held in Newcastle Upon Tyne on December 3.

Her pageant journey began after her Aunt Tracey entered her photograph for an open invitation to the Petite Miss Northern Ireland photo voting competition on facebook via Models And Pageants.

Aaliyah came second with an amazing 187 votes to secure entry to the finals held on September 8 in Belfast Loughshore Hotel.

With the support of her mum, Amanda, and dad, Darrell, Aaliyah was well prepared for rounds at the final which included singing and performing plus the production of a personal portfolio scrapbook.

The months of hard work and practice paid off with Aaliyah winning the Petite Miss Northern Ireland 2017 Category and also picking up a certificate for Best Theme wear, plus prizes which included a family day out to Aquadome, Drogheda, and certified, free entry to the Cutest Kids UK competition in Newcastle.

Dad Darrell said: “Aaliyah scored within some of the highest average scores across all individual heats of Scotland, England, and Wales finals to win The Northern Ireland Title, so we hope to bring the UK Crown home to Carrickfergus!”

Under her current title over the next year, Aaliyah will be hosting and attending many events, on behalf of some charities, and also fundraising days.

Darrell said: “Aaliyah suffers from ADD and although manages this well, Aaliyah is aware others struggle, she would like to do some awareness and fundraising for ADD/ADHD and Autism. She would like to help other people understand the difficulties involved,.

“Aaliyah would also like to raise money for Neonatal Unit Intensive Care - RVH Belfast, as Aaliyah’s brother Christopher spent some time here after major surgery as a baby. The RVH Children’s Hospital do fantastic work, Aaliyah would like to visit at some point through out this year also.”

He added: “Aaliyah would like to give heartfelt thanks to Models And Pageants UK for ‘the best day of her life’.

“With eight weeks until the UK Finals, Aaliyah is currently fundraising to help some of the costs along the way, she is doing this via sponsor sheets and a just giving page, any surplus monies left over will be donated to the RVH Childrens’ hospital, Christmas toy appeal. Aaliyah will also be setting up a facebook page so we can keep people updated to any events she plans to be at. We hope some local business will let us display these or possibly sponsor her.”