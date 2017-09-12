Chance to explore the Glens’ Queen

East Antrim Rambling Club are inviting walkers from throughout County Antrim to experience walking as part of their

group on Sunday, October 1, as they the explore the Queen of The Glens - Glenariff.

This free walk with the club has been planned especially at introductory level to encourage more people to get active and increase new membership.

Club Secretary Jennifer Austin said: “Come and experience what it’s like to walk with our club.

“Walking as part of a group is a great opportunity to get to know others, spend time in the fresh air and stay active.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about getting out walking or looking for a social group to join to come along to our

upcoming Invitation Walk.”

To take part is free, however, there is limited space on the walk so booking in advance is advised.

More information on the walk including how to reserve your space can be found on WalkNI.com or by sending an email to the club secretary Jennifer Austin, phone: 07557371951 or email: jenniferyaustin@gmail.com.

This event is being held in connection with the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs (UFRC) Open Weekend set to take place in over 10 clubs across Northern Ireland on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1. More details of these events can be found on WalkNI.com.

The UFRC are currently supported by SportNI and The Big Lottery Fund through the Active Clubs Programme.