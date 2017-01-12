Citizens urged to be winterwise

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is urging residents to get wise this winter by using the newly published WinterWise booklet.

The 20 page publication has lots of tips and advice for residents on how to keep warm and well throughout the winter months.

It also includes information on how to winter-proof your house including steps to decrease the risk of flooding or pipes freezing.

There are also some tips on what you can do to be prepared for an emergency as well as a full list of emergency contacts.

The booklet also provides information on such community services as the Oil Stamp Saving Scheme and Oil Stamps and ‘Keep Warm Packs’ - a regionally funded project by the Public Health Agency.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Councillor John Scott said: “Our weather is so unpredictable this time of year so it is important to be prepared for the worst.

“The booklet has some great advice on how you can beat the freeze this winter and ensure the weather has minimal impact.”

Any resident who would like to receive a hard copy of the booklet can contact Customer Services on 9446 3113 (Antrim area) or 9034 0000 (Newtownabbey area). The booklet is available to view at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/winterwise.