East Antrim filmmakers sought for inspiring project

Budding filmmakers from Larne and the wider East Antrim area have the opportunity to get involved in a new filmmaking project to inspire and educate young people from across Northern Ireland.

Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People in partnership with Jordan’s Gift charity have launched the project which is seeking young trainees.

Cinemagic is looking for 10 participants, aged 16-21, to work on the project as filmmaking trainees, to produce a short documentary film highlighting the work of Jordan’s Gift and the inspiration and ethos behind it.

Jordan’s Gift is a NI Charity. Set up to cherish the memory of Jordan Kennedy by raising funds to help young people living with a disability.

The charity helps young people disadvantaged through disability or illness, young carers and young people living with social deprivation.

Jordan’s Gift provides financial awards to assist with projects, education and equipment costs to help with recovery, rehabilitation and future planning so that young people can live and look forward to a meaningful and happy life.

Cinemagic is an award winning festival that embraces the magic of film, television and digital technologies to educate, motivate and inspire young people through film screenings, industry workshops, practical masterclasses, filmmaking projects and outreach activities.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic’s Chief Executive, said: “We are really proud to be launching a creative project for young people that came from an idea to capture on film how Jordan’s spirit continues to flourish through the wonderful charity set up by his family in his honour - to celebrate his life and also to help others.

“Participants will be mentored by a Cinemagic filmmaking team and they will have the opportunity to work on all aspects of the production to develop their skillset.”

Colin Kennedy, Jordan’s Gift said: “Jordan was inspirational.

“His love of life, fun personality and eagerness to help others, especially those less fortunate than himself encouraged us to set up the charity in his memory.

“I am delighted that Cinemagic has partnered with Jordan’s Gift to help young people whilst at the same time celebrating his life.

“I know Jordan would be both honoured and very, very proud,” he said.

Participants in the project must be available from 10.30am - 5.30pm in Belfast from September 14-17 inclusive.

Anyone who would like to appy can email sean@cinemagic.org.uk or telephone Sean Boyle at Cinemagic on 028 90 311 900 to register their interest, explaining why they feel they would benefit from the project.

The deadline for applications is September 1, 2017.