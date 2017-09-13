East Antrim firm supports disabled tot

Life is tough for little Weronika Martyniw from Lisknaskea in County Fermanagh.

She has a progressive condition that affects her brain and body and means she has numerous vital hospital and clinic appointments each month. She regularly travels to Belfast and Enniskillen for check-ups and treatment – and can now do this is in safety thanks to fabulous fundraisers at Briggs Equipment in Newtownabbey.

Briggs Equipment has adopted Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children as its charity of the year and all fundraising from its Newtownabbey headquarters is being used to help provide specialist equipment for disabled and terminally ill children in NI.

Briggs Equipment NI General Manager Andrew Neill said: “We are extremely pleased to have helped provide Weronika with the equipment she needed through our fundraising efforts. Our staff have been very involved in a variety of fundraising activities for Newlife and we look forward to continuing to help raise vital funds to help even more children in Northern Ireland.”

Her mum Anna Martyniw said: “We use the car all the time, and we were getting very concerned for Weronika’s safety. It is a huge help for us, having the new car seat, because now we know she is safe when we travel. Not only that, but Weronika certainly seems to be more comfortable. Specialist equipment can be expensive and while we have contributed towards the cost of the car seat, we needed funding help from Newlife.”

Newlife Head of Charity Operations Stephen Morgan said: “If you think you could help by donating or fundraising, please visit www.newlifecharity.co.uk/local”