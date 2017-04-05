East Antrim input sought for charity run

Businesses in East Antrim are being urged to enter the popular Grant Thornton Runway Run as it returns for a third year, with a record number of entries from the local business community expected for the 2017 event.

Star of rugby, Stephen Ferris has partnered with the business advisory firm to launch this year’s event, which will see over 500 runners across all business sectors take to the runway at George Best Belfast City Airport for a five kilometre team race at 11pm on Thursday, June 22.

Grant Thornton has selected the Make A Wish Foundation as its charity partner for the 2017 Runway Run, which will this year be part of a series of 5k charity runs hosted by the firm across Ireland.

The race, which is supported by Athletics NI and Athletics Ireland, is open to all businesses and organisations in Northern Ireland who are invited to enter a team of four in one or more of three categories – male, female and mixed.

To register visit www.grantthorntoncorporatechallenge.ie