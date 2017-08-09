East Antrim student wins NIE scholarship

A young man from Newtownabbey has been awarded the NIE Networks Scholarship.

Dean Morrow, who is studying Electrical Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, has joined the company for his summer placement.

The scholarship, which is worth up to £36,000, is open to first and second year electrical engineering students. It includes a bursary, book and software allowance every year, payment towards university fees upon graduation, paid summer and one year training experience, a NIE Networks engineering mentor and student membership of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Scholarship student Dean said: “I’m delighted to have been awarded the scholarship and I’m really excited to get into my summer placement and experience a career as an engineer.I applied for the scholarship because I knew it would provide me with invaluable experience and help me understand first hand the type of work an electrical engineer does, helping me develop my skills as an engineer.”

Kerri Pollock, HR Advisor at NIE Networks said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dean to NIE Networks. This is the fifth year we have run our scholarship programme that aims to help develop young engineering talent. We find that although there are excellent opportunities for well paid, highly skilled careers within the power engineering sector there is a shortage of electrical engineering graduates to fill these jobs. Through our scholarship programme we offer students invaluable experience working on real projects with a confirmed opportunity of employment in a growing and fast moving sector.”