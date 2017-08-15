Entries sought for major STEM display

Well known illusionist and television mentalist David Meade is calling on students from the area to submit an entry for the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), ahead of the fast approaching deadline of September 25.

The exhibition, now in its 54th year, is one of the largest and longest running STEM* events in the world and last year attracted entries from the East Antrim area. The theme for BTYSTE 2018 is ‘It Starts Here’ signifying the beginning of opportunities for young people at the exhibition, where they can express their interest in STEM and demonstrate creativity.

Students have the choice to either enter as an individual or in a group and entries can be made in any one of four categories. The categories include: technology, social and behavioural science, biological and ecological science, or chemical, physical and mathematical. Students are asked to upload a one-page proposal outlining their idea to www.btyoungscientist.com

BT has also reinforced its commitment to support schools across Northern Ireland to enter this year’s exhibition with a free travel and accommodation grant. All NI schools on application can qualify for the BT Travel and Accommodation Grant, which means that schools located over 70km from the RDS in Dublin, where the exhibition is held, are eligible to apply for a grant of up to £2,205. David Meade, an official ambassador for BTYSTE, said: “I would strongly urge both students and teachers alike to get involved and to work together to submit an entry before the deadline of September 25.”

For details on the exhibition and how to enter, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com