Environmental Street Furniture firm focuses on global success

Newtownabbey firm Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) has just showcased its innovative products in America to some of the world’s leading figures in the amusement and entertainment sectors.

The company recently joined over 1,000 companies at the world’s largest amusement trade show held in Orlando, Florida, in its bid for global success.

Now exporting to 20 countries including the Middle East, USA and Australia, ESF has seen significant growth in terms of the products it supplies to an international market. The company has successfully developed from servicing the local market with street furniture to diversifying its products.

Based in Newtownabbey and founded in 2012 by Alan Lowry, ESF designs and supplies a huge selection of exterior street furniture products globally, including custom bespoke products for the experience attraction industry.

The company’s attendance at the prestigious IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Attractions Expo, through the support of Invest NI and the UK Department for International Trade further cemented ESF as a supplier to the global market.

Alan Lowry, managing director ESF said: “Although our office is in Newtownabbey, we supply all over the world and are keen to continue to grow the export arm of the business. In the past 12 months we have secured high value contracts with various theme park operators, zoos, museums and water parks for our themed products.

“We were delighted to be involved with the IAAPA Attractions Expo and have the opportunity to attend and showcase our innovative products to some of the world’s leading figures in the amusement and entertainment sectors. By being in front of the key industry contacts we were able to engage directly with buyers and promote the work we do. From the busy four days we have secured orders and interest in our products and are confident that we will build on this for future business and establish ESF as the ‘go to’ for themed exterior street furniture.

“The attractions industry business is experiencing a huge boom around the world and we are very excited to be a part of it. We recently supplied themed street furniture to the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai in the form of over 150 themed custom benches and 450 themed litter bins. ESF are continuing to focus on the growth opportunities within the attractions industry and we hope that by attending key market events such as the IAAPA Expo that it will help with the groundwork we need to do.”