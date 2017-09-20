Free local training for Informal Caregivers

People in Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey who are caring for someone with dementia are being offered the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual in a series of courses being run locally between now and December by Alzheimer’s Society.

The courses aim to help carers understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging.

The Training for Informal Caregivers aims to provide information and support on the topics: What is dementia; Legal and financial matters; Learning to manage stress and coping techniques; Communication skills; Health, self-care and well-being; and, the local services available.

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker, Denise Bermingham said: “During the course carers get the chance to meet other carers. They can share their experiences and share their tips on dealing with certain situations.”

To find out more and/or to book a place on the next programme in your area call 9038 7480 or e-mail NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk