Get AWARE by taking part in a Mood Walk

AWARE will host a Mood Walk as part of the Dalriada Festival in Glenarm for the first time on Tuesday, July 18.

It will be a family event with lots of activities to keep the kids entertained and other Mood Walks will be held in Belfast, Portstewart, Derry and Omagh. To register for any of them visit the AWARE website on www.aware-ni.org or call 028 9035 7820. Meanwhile, AWARE – the national depression charity for Northern Ireland, continues to reach out to people affected by depression and bipolar disorder across East Antrim with their fortnightly support group meeting.

The Carrickfergus AWARE Support Group takes place every two weeks at the Old Town Hall.

The group is open to people with depression and bipolar disorder as well as their family and carers. It is free of charge and no appointment is necessary. The next group will meet on April 6 at 6.30pm and fortnightly thereafter. AWARE has 23 NI Support Groups bringing invaluable peer-support to people enabling them to support each other.