Get from’ Couch to 90km’ with Kings Moss Cycling Club

Following a very successful 2016, when the club’s membership soared, Kings Moss Cycling Club are pleased to offer an introduction to cycling scheme.

It is an exciting opportunity which is aimed at encouraging new and returning cyclist of all ages and abilities, both men and women and young riders aged 14 plus in the community.

Starting on Saturday, March 25, 12 new riders will embark upon an eight-week structured program which will offer self-development, improved health and well-being and more importantly fun and friendships.

The journey’s goal is to achieve 90km on Sunday, May 28.

To fully integrate new C290K riders into the club, the scheme’s itinerary syncs up with the club’s social days.

If you’re interested in becoming part of a club that in 2017 is celebrating its 95th anniversary year, you can find out more or register for this exciting scheme by emailing the club secretary at kingsmosscc@googlemail.com

Further information on the Club is also available via the Facebook page, Twitter page and web site www.kingsmosscyclingclub.co.uk