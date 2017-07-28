Get to grips with digitechs at NRC

Northern Regional College has responded to the demand for skilled professionals with the right mix of technical skills and business acumen by introducing an exciting new course.

It aims to help people get to grips with new and emerging technologies and how they can be applied in a business setting.

The one year full time Business with Digital Technologies Level Two course, which is suitable for post GCSE school leavers and those wanting to develop new skills, will be offered at the College’s campus in Ballymena, Newtownabbey, Magherafelt and Ballymoney.

Ann Morrison, Assistant Head of Business, Computing and Creative Industries at the College said the course is designed to equip students with the necessary basic skills for a career in the world of digital business.

Ann said: “Most people are already using social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram. This course will give them good overview of how popular social media networks can be used in business. In addition to covering core business areas like marketing, organisation structure, human resources, business communication and customer relations, students will learn how to create websites and use social media for business and data analysis.”

On completion, students could go directly into employment or progress to a related Level Three course in Business or ICT, which equates to A levels, and is a pathway to a university degree.

Applications are now open at www.nrc.ac.uk