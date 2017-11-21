Glengormley High pupils spread anti-bullying message

Pupils at Glengormley High have been engaging in a range of activities to send out the message that bullying will not be tolerated.

As well as assemblies and workshops the pupils recently had great fun in school as they showed their support for #antibullyweekni with a photobooth.

Pupils loved dressing up for some fun pictures all in the name of anti-bullying and raising money for charity.

Acting Principal Mr Hodge said: “ At school we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for our pupils to thrive in personally and academically. We work closely with pupils and their parents to ensure that pupils reach their full potential and enjoy their learning experience.”