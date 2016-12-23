Grace graduates with honours - again!

Congratulations to Grace Kennedy who has recently graduated at Queen’s University with Honours in Medicine, having previously graduated with Honours in a Medical Science Intercalated Degree.

At a recent prize giving ceremony at Queen’s she was awarded the Magrath Clinical Scholarship for Surgery, the Marion Sims Prize for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the Kenneth Lavelle Prize for Geriatric Medicine and a University Prize for the final MB degree.

At the prestigious Annual Oration in the Royal Victoria Hospital in September she was awarded the Peter Nelson Prize for Accident and Emergency.

Last month she was invited to give a presentation at the Royal College of Surgeons in London on whether or not medical decisions on treatment should be influenced by an individual’s lifestyle choices.

Grace is a former pupil of Ballynure Primary School and Ballyclare High School and she is currently working as a doctor in the surgical wards at the Royal Victoria Hospital.