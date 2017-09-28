Hazelwood Integrated celebrate Internship programme

Board of Governors, teaching staff, and selected students of Hazelwood Integrated College and Business founders were joined on September 26 by parents/guardians to celebrate the inauguration of their Internship Programme, believed to be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The successful students had completed a two stage selection process to gain an Internship position.

Stage one was completing an application form and submitting their CV followed by stage two which offered them first-hand experience of attending an employer interview along with preparing a presentation slide.

The programme takes place over six months and allows the students to work closely with industry staff on specific industry projects, whilst gaining a broad view of the business and developing skills for the future beyond the curriculum.

Principal Kathleen O’Hare welcomed everyone and explained that the college was honoured to be working closely with five leading employers from a range of industries within Northern Ireland – Clayton Hotels, Danske Bank, Deloitte, the Now Group and O’Hare & McGovern.

She highlighted that there is a strong appetite for Hazelwood students to learn the skills that employers are seeking in potential employees and through the school’s Internship programme, the students will be well positioned to succeed in the workplace and help bridge the skills gap.