Hazelwood Integrated College celebrates students’ success

The Girdwood Community hub was packed to capacity for Hazelwood Integrated College’s annual Presentation Evening which celebrated another highly successful year at the College.

‘A’ Level and GSCE students marked their success along with VIP’s and friends of the College as well as Baroness May Blood, Lady Elizabeth Bloomfield, former NI Minister for Education Peter Weir, MLAs William Humphreys,

Alexandra Maxwell waiting to collect her GCSE Certificate. Now in Year 13 at Hazelwood, she is also taking an internship with Deloitte.

Trevor Lunn, Niall Hunt QC, guest speaker Dr Duncan Morrow as well as representatives from business and the local community.

Hazelwood celebrated both their highest ever GSCE results with 88% five A*-C and highest ever ‘A’ Level results with 78% three A*-C. Both English and Mathematics GCSE continued their upward trend with 78% of students attaining A*-C in English and 54% A*-C in Maths. Principal Kathleen O’Hare recognised the determination of Hazelwood’s students and the outstanding teaching and learning environment created by all members of the College staff.

Deloitte were presented with the Principal’s Award in recognition of their impact programme with sixth form students leading five other companies in an internship programme. The Niblock Cup for best GCSE results was presented to Judy Ho and the Morrow Cup for best ‘A’ level results was awarded jointly to Karolina Kolec and Ben Malcolmson. Matthew Frizzell was awarded a special prize for 14 years outstanding attendance. Team awards were presented to Team Kilimanjaro and Team Cambodia on outstanding International achievement. The alumni award was presented posthumously to Danielle Parkhill.