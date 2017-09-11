Healthy Heart funding available

Community groups in East Antrim have just three weeks left to apply for a grant to help local people look after their hearts.

National charity, Heart Research UK, is urging groups to submit applications for the Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grant, as the deadline of September 29 is looming.

Up to £10,000 is available for community groups in the province thanks to a partnership between the charity and Subway® stores. Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grants are available thanks to the fundraising in Subway® stores and through the Subway Helping Hearts™ Family 5Ks.

Funding is for original, innovative projects that promote heart health and reduce the risk of developing heart disease in the community. Projects can address a variety of issues such as healthy eating, physical activity, smoking cessation and mental well-being, all with a focus on the heart.

Barbara Harpham, Chief Executive at Heart Research UK, said: “The aim of our partnership with the Subway® brand is to encourage people to make good healthy choices and give practical help. This grant will help even more people learn how to look after their heart health and lead healthier, happier, longer lives.

“It’s great that so many customers and staff at Subway® stores have raised the money to get this up and running. Thanks to everyone who has made these grants possible and this is your last chance so apply now.”

Sacha Clark, Marketing Director for the Subway® brand in UK and Ireland, said: “The Subway® brand is delighted that through our partnership with Heart Research UK this funding is now available.

Subway® stores in the region have enjoyed fundraising and, combined with money generously donated by our customers in store, we’re proud to be able to offer this grant in Northern Ireland.

“We really appreciate the fact that this initiative reaches out to people from all walks of life, in all manner of ways, to help improve lifestyles and educate people on keeping their hearts healthy.”

To find out more information or to apply for a Healthy Heart Grant visit heartresearch.org.uk/hruk-and-subway-healthy-heart-grant-application-form