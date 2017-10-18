Help needed to ‘deliver what matters’

The call has gone out from NI Water to businesses across East Antrim to join the company in Antrim on November 2 and find out how they can ‘Help NI Water deliver what matters’.

NI Water is focusing on a range of opportunities and service providers are being encouraged to attend NI Water’s annual Supplier Day, which will take place once again at NI Water’s Training Centre in Antrim.

The now annual date in the business calendar is an opportunity for all current and potential suppliers to learn more about NI Water’s procurement process, their requirements over the next 12 months and how to respond to tenders.

This year, they have a particular interest in the areas of Mobile Work Management, Telecoms and Networks Maintenance. The company is also making a wide range of tenders and potential opportunities available for a whole host of supplies, everything from paper cups to complex technical equipment.

As well as these specific supplies and services, NI Water would be delighted to meet suppliers with new ideas and innovative solutions, and is keen to invite such suppliers to come along to this year’s Suppliers’ Day event and meet the Research, Development and Innovation team.

Ronan Larkin, NI Water’s Director of Finance and Regulation, said: “It truly is worth the while of any potential supplier to come along on 2 November and see what opportunities are available.”

Those interested in booking a 20-minute meeting slot with a procurement officer are required to pre-book by completing the registration form available the NI Water website and emailing it to sourcing@niwater.com