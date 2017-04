Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport. See this week’s Times for more pictures from the past.

Two of the artists who took part in the concert in Ballynure Church Halls in aid of the Carolyn Mullan Trust. 1989.

Leaders of Craigyhill and Larne Methodist GB on parade. 1989.

Third Larne junior cross country team members who were runners-up in the NI Inter CC Championships. 1989.

The Wicked Queen and the Huntsman, Tracey Kelly and Iain Ramsey, at the Moyle Primary School production, 1989.

Billy Gillan, compere, and performers in the MountHill Accordion Band Concert. 1989.

The cast of 'Bonny Johnnie' at the Mounthill Accordion Band concert, 1989.