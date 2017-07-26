Johnny takes on epic cycle for good cause

A Ballyclare man has entered Britain’ biggest organised cycle endurance challenge with the hope of raising funds for Brookfield Special School.

Along with 1,500 other cyclists Johnny Reid will ride the 870 miles between London and Edinburgh and back in just five days finishing on Friday, August 4.

London-Edinburgh-London attracts riders from around the world and is the largest event of its kind in the UK.

It only happens once every four years and is the highlight of the endurance cycling calendar.

It is not a race, the aim of entrants is to finish within five days.

Johnny has been training for two years to take part in the event which involves pedalling through the night, carrying his own kit and taking care of any problems he might encounter on the road.

Johnny said: “It’s a personal challenge that I have been building up to in recent years. I love cycling and events like this give me a chance to see some of our most beautiful countryside and test myself.

“I’m hoping to collect a few pounds for Brookfield Special School in Moira. They cater for pupils with complex needs aged three to 11 years and are hoping to buy new climbing frames to support pupils with their physical coordination skills and sensory issues due to autism.

“It’s an important cause that matters to me and my family and friends. Any donation no matter how small will be greatly appreciated,” said Johnny.

Anyone who wishes to support Johnny can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jonathan-reid