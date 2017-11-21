Kevin Bridges is coming back to Belfast - here’s how you can get your hands on tickets

Comedy fans in Northern Ireland are in for a treat after Kevin Bridges announced he will be returning to the city next year.

The Scottish-born comedian will perform over two nights at SSE Arena in Belfast on November 9 and 10, 2018, as part of his UK and Ireland tour in 2018.

Kevin, who last performed in Belfast in two years ago, broke box office records when his 2015 tour A Whole Different Story went on sale at the end of 2014, winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the year.

The tour saw him sell over 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow.

Tickets for his Belfast gigs will go on sale on Friday, November 24 at 10am.