Kit Cars take pole position on Carrick Castle green

The Ulster Kit Car Club held its Open Day on Saturday, August 5, on Carrickfergus castle green.

Around 30 kit cars were parked up on the green for members of the public to view free of charge.

Members of the kit Car club were present to answer any questions the public had during the show which lasted from 11am to 4pm.

Guest judge Astrid Thompson scrutinized the cars and talked to owners before deciding on a ‘Best presented car at the show ‘ This year’s winner, who presented with a cup to mark the occasion, was Ken Macklin with his AC Cobra. Runner up was Albert Hanna with his Westfield.

Ulster kit Car Event organiser Jim Chalmers with Judge Astrid Thompson