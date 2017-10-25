Legends come alive this Hallowe’en at Carnfunnock

Witches and wizards of all ages are preparing to enter a world of mystic and spooky goings-on at Carnfunnock Country Park this Halloween.

Characters from Larne myth and legend will be brought to life at the family-friendly fangtastic night of free entertainment on Saturday, October 28.

Little and large monsters alike will have the chance to meet Li Ban the mermaid, Giant Gobbin Saor or the elusive Lady Isobella of Ballygally.

The event will feature plenty of activities for all the family, from an enchanted maze, to the ghost camp of Vikings and Celts preparing to battle for Larne Lough.

There will be owls, arts and crafts, food demonstrations and lots of live music suitable for a real monster mash.

The highlight of the evening will be a special fire structure created by the awarding-winning Walk the Plank. The Fire Wolf spectacle will begin at 5.40pm.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “One of the highlights of our Halloween celebrations will be the free event at Carnfunnock Country Park in Larne.

“It is sure to draw the crowds and promise a magical and memorable celebration for the whole family. We are delighted that P&O Irish Sea Ferries are sponsoring this year’s event.”

Karen Wallace, Marketing Communications Manager, P&O Ferries, said: “P&O Ferries is delighted to support this Halloween event and we wish the event every success. Spooky visitors of all ages are encouraged to use the free park and ride bus service sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar which will run regularly from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, between 1.30pm and 7pm.

Buses will also pick up from Ballygally, taking you straight into Carnfunnock Country Park. All buses are wheelchair and pram friendly.

Derek Menice from CAT (NI) Ltd, said: “We at CAT (NI) Ltd are delighted to be in a position to support the local community for the annual Halloween event.”

Council has been working to make the event as accessible as possible to everybody within our community.

This includes the provision of the free blue badge spaces, wheelchair-friendly shuttle buses, and specialised toilet facilities.

The majority of the entertainment will be contained within easy to reach areas in the park.

Tickets to park directly in Carnfunnock for this mythical event are still available but going fast. Visitors will not be able to park without a ticket.

Parking tickets can be purchased from Larne Visitor Information Centre or call 028 2826 2495.

Tickets cost £5 and are limited to one per household. Visitors will need to collect tickets in advance.

Council also has a number of free blue badge holder tickets available. Please remember to bring your blue badge when claiming your ticket.