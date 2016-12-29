Lions’ Charity Golf Day raises £1,500 for Hill Croft School

Dennis Orr President of Carrickfergus Lions Club is pictured presenting representatives of Hill Croft School, Newtownabbey, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary year, with a cheque for £1,500.

The money was raised by the Lions’ Club at their popular, annual Charity Golf Day which was held recently with great success at Whitehead Golf Club in memory of the late Martin Beattie who was a member of the Lions and was also a teacher at the school.

Carrickfergus Lions’ Club have extended their sincere thanks to everyone who supported the fundraising Golf Day especially Whitehead Golf Club and their Pro Colin Farr.

(Photograph kindly submitted).