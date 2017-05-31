Long-term Dogs Trust resident ‘Molly’ finds her forever home

A canine resident at Dogs Trust Ballymena who has spent more than 240 days in kennels, has finally found a loving new home. Bassett Hound cross Molly became a resident at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre early last year and when staff began worrying she was at risk of being overlooked by potential owners, they decided to put out a Lonely Hearts appeal on Valentine’s Day this year.

Although no suitable owners could be found on Valentine’s Day, a chance encounter with just the right person saw nine-year-old Molly find her perfect match.

Molly’s new owner said: “Molly is a delightful wee girl who has been settling in really well. It must be difficult adjusting to new surroundings but a bit of affection, lots of walks and treats go a long way.

“I can’t understand why Molly was overlooked at the rehoming centre for so long because she is such a good natured dog and at nine-years-old, she is very lively. I’m looking forward to spending as much time with her as possible and seeing her character really shine through.”

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “We are over the moon that Molly has finally found her special someone. She has the most adorable personality and will make a great companion.

“We hope to stay in touch with Molly’s new owner as it will be nice to find out how Molly is settling in and see her character really shine through as part of a family again. Thankfully Molly can be taken off our lonely hearts list now but there are still plenty of other canine residents on it waiting on their special someone.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog from Dogs Trust, please contact Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena