Mayor calls on residents to get on-board Bus + Train Week

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Audrey Wales, is asking the local community to give the bus and train a go and get on-board Bus + Train Week, which runs until June 11.

Bus + Train Week, a Northern Ireland-wide campaign, is a celebration of public transport and its benefits to the community. Last year saw more than 140,000 additional journeys made on-board buses and trains during the week long celebrations.

Councillor Wales said: “Bus and Train Week is a great opportunity for residents in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area to leave the car at home and commit to the bus or train, whether it’s planning a day out with the family or commuting to work.

“Public transport plays a vital role in our community as it promotes sustainability, social inclusion and accessibility to make Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“I encourage everyone in our community to join me in celebrating public transport during Bus + Train Week this year.

“I am confident the week will inspire residents to use public transport more regularly and take advantage of the great services our community has to offer.”

During Bus + Train Week, Translink customers can enjoy discounted fares network-wide along with exclusive competitions, giveaways and entertainment.

To find out more, visit www.translink.co.uk/busandtrainweek/ and join the conversation online @Translink_NI #GetOnBoardNI.