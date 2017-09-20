Men’s Health under the microscope at conference

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is holding its annual Men’s Health Conference at Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim, on September 27 on the theme Foundations for Health.

Guest speaker Eimear Ruane-McAteer, from Queen’s University Belfast, will talk about her research on the psychological impact of diagnosis on low risk prostate cancer patients who are being monitoring for signs of cancer progression. Other speakers will discuss the benefits of physical activity, nutrition, healing environments and changing men’s attitudes to health.

Gerry McElwee, Cancer Focus NI’s head of cancer prevention, said: “Our message is positive - approximately 50% of all cancers can be prevented with a healthier lifestyle and men’s cancer survival is improving.”

The conference is supported by MediCare Pharmacy Group, Cancer Focus NI’s corporate charity partner, and aims to update healthcare professional and others with an interest in men’s health and cancer issues. Staff also give presentations and awareness sessions to groups and attend health fairs and community events with interactive models. If you have any concerns about cancer call the free Nurseline on 0800 783 3339.