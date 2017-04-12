More Readers Park homes released due to high demand

Following the unprecedented success of the opening phase of new homes at Readers Park in Ballyclare last spring, Neptune Group has announced the release of an additional 21 homes in its popular Rashee Road development.

Phase 2 at Readers Park will feature eight house types, including detached and semi-detached options and a choice of three and four bedrooms.

Set in the peace and tranquility of the beautiful County Antrim countryside, Readers Park in the bustling market town of Ballyclare, offers homebuyers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the richness of country living and the convenience of being just a short drive from the city of Belfast.

The collection of homes at Readers Park exudes style and quality inside and out. Each property is designed to reflect the needs of modern family living with spacious room layouts, considered floor plans and high specification finishes throughout, plus a meticulous attention to detail that is the hallmark of every Neptune Group home.

This new Phase of homes offers something for everyone, whether you’re a first time buyer taking your first step on the property ladder; a growing family, looking for a little more space; or maybe you’re considering downsizing to something a little more manageable. Whatever you’re looking for, Readers Park offers you a choice of home that will meet your needs beautifully.

The delightful RP7 semi-detached home at Readers Park has been designed very much with first time buyers in mind. Downstairs features a good-sized living room with wood burning stove; a downstairs WC and useful storage cupboard; and a wonderfully bright kitchen/dining space leading out on to a patio and landscaped back garden, perfect for catching the sun, or entertaining with friends and family. Upstairs features three bedrooms including a Master bedroom with en-suite, plus a separate bathroom.

The package offered with this home includes everything you would need to make your first home exceptional in every way - a top quality kitchen with integrated appliances, concealed under lighting and recessed down lighters and fully tiled floor; a fully fitted bathroom and en-suite with tiled flooring, anti-steam illuminated mirrors, chrome towel radiators and recessed down lighters; painted walls, ceilings, architraves and skirting throughout; multi-room wiring for TV and USB chargers in the kitchen and Master bedroom; carpet in the living room, hall, stairs and landing; patio areas and paths laid to driveways; energy efficient gas-fired central heating; quality uPVC windows and doors; landscaped front and rear gardens; external front and rear lightin...and an outside tap. As with all new Neptune Group homes, all you would need to do is choose your finishes and then arrange to move in!

Prices are starting from £139,500 and for more details on all the properties available in Phase 2, contact Simon Brien Residential on 028 9066 8888 or Country Estates on 028 9334 0726.

The Showhome at Readers Park is also open every Sunday from 2-4pm or by appointment with the agents.