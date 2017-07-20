New campaign to find forever homes for dogs

Dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, has launched a new rehoming campaign to raise awareness of the plight of the thousands of unwanted dogs here and across the UK.

Dogs Trust has launched their new televised advert as despite being hailed as a nation of animal lovers the charity revealed they receive a call every 15 minutes from a member of the public looking to give up their dog.

The advert, voiced by actor Martin Clunes, depicts a rescue dog and his balloon counterpart embarking on a dramatic journey to find a loving owner.

One such dog hoping to embark on a journey to a loving home is Lolabelle from Dogs Trust Ballymena which is the charity’s only rehoming centre in Northern Ireland.

Lolabelle is a seven-year-old Border Collie cross, who has been at the Rehoming Centre for more than a year and remains overlooked by potential dog owners.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager of Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “She is a very active dog who enjoys exploring, knows all her basic commands and is house-trained. Despite her lively character, Lolabelle is shy around new people but after a few visits will be your friend for life.”

Oonagh added: “We hope our advert will not only raise awareness of the number of dogs looking for homes but will encourage people to consider rehoming one of the thousands of fantastic rescue dogs in our care.”

To find out more about Dogs Trust or the Ballymena Rehoming Centre visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or to find out more about the new campaign log on to www.dogstrust.org.uk/littleballoondoggy